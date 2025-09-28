Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Sells 1,993 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 70.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 818 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 689.7% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 355.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STRL. Zacks Research raised shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $265.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.00.

Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $342.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $293.55 and a 200 day moving average of $216.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.35. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.34 and a 12-month high of $376.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

