Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Takes Position in ONE Gas, Inc. $OGS

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,000. ONE Gas comprises approximately 2.1% of Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of ONE Gas as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 69.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 195.6% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 20.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGS opened at $80.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.77. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.38 and a 52 week high of $82.25.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 10.63%.The company had revenue of $423.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. ONE Gas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.320-4.420 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.96%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OGS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ONE Gas from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.06.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

