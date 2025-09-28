Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Trims Holdings in ADMA Biologics Inc $ADMA

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 24.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 26,376 shares during the quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 1,081.6% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 161.4% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics Trading Up 1.9%

NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $15.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ADMA Biologics Inc has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $25.67.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 44.06%.The business had revenue of $121.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ADMA Biologics Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

