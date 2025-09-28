Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM Holdings Raised by XY Planning Network Inc.

XY Planning Network Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 89.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the quarter. XY Planning Network Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 313,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,457,000 after buying an additional 21,584 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 57,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 50,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squire Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $74.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.43. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.52 and a 1-year high of $75.91.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

