Avior Wealth Management LLC Buys 47,642 Shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF $JAVA

Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,061,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,642 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Active Value ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF were worth $69,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 311,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,773,000 after purchasing an additional 47,986 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 25.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 237,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAVA stock opened at $68.56 on Friday. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $69.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -75.34 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.27 and a 200-day moving average of $64.54.

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

