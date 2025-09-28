Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $10.49 Million Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI

Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 33.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 303,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,306 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $10,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 949.1% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 94,866.7% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFAI opened at $36.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.78. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $27.67 and a 12 month high of $36.64.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

