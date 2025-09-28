Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $13.09 Million Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $13,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 3,265,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,210,000 after buying an additional 182,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,933,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,139,000 after purchasing an additional 368,544 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,201,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,950,000 after purchasing an additional 421,792 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,597,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,288,000 after purchasing an additional 68,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,262,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,791,000 after purchasing an additional 410,340 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ QQQM opened at $245.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $237.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.30. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $165.72 and a 52-week high of $248.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

