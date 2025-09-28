Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $16.16 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $16,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VWO opened at $53.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $54.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.52.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

