Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $4.58 Million Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF $FTCS

Avior Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $4,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 220,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,771,000 after purchasing an additional 11,589 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $92.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.32. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $80.65 and a 1 year high of $94.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th will be given a $0.2527 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.