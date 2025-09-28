Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $9.78 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $9,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 30,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 267.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11,471.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 49,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 49,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 41,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $91.02 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $76.92 and a 1-year high of $99.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.42. The company has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

