Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 575 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF $IWY

Avior Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $4,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XY Planning Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 5,457 shares during the period. Finally, Instrumental Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $270.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.30. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $180.65 and a fifty-two week high of $275.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

