Ballentine Partners LLC Has $379,000 Stock Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. $CMP

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 361.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 690,800.0% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Stock Up 2.9%

NYSE:CMP opened at $19.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $809.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.07. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $22.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $214.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.60 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative return on equity of 16.70% and a negative net margin of 9.87%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.05) earnings per share. Compass Minerals International has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Zacks Research upgraded Compass Minerals International to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Monday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMP

Compass Minerals International Profile

(Free Report)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.