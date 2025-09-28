Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 232 Shares of Matson, Inc. $MATX

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,457 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Matson were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in Matson during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,423,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 13,954 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Matson by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Matson by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 877 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Matson by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 92,577 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,308,000 after buying an additional 15,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Matson Stock Performance

MATX stock opened at $102.75 on Friday. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.75 and a twelve month high of $169.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $830.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.30 million. Matson had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Matson in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research raised shares of Matson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total transaction of $114,777.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,703.54. This trade represents a 7.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

