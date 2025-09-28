Barry Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 8,085 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF $VYMI

Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 403,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,085 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 8.1% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $32,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYMI. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $416,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 11,266 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $319,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 30,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter.

VYMI opened at $84.20 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.08 and a fifty-two week high of $86.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.7001 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

