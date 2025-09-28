Barry Investment Advisors LLC Has $18.22 Million Stock Position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF $DJD

Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,676 shares during the period. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF comprises about 4.5% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Barry Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF worth $18,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DJD. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 558,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,497,000 after buying an additional 44,850 shares during the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 238,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,582,000 after buying an additional 12,682 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 325.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 8,586 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DJD opened at $54.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $368.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.82. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $46.64 and a 12-month high of $55.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.37 and its 200 day moving average is $52.57.

The Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund follows an index comprising dividend-paying securities of the companies listed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, weighted by yield. DJD was launched on Dec 16, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

