Barry Investment Advisors LLC Has $719,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $SDVY

Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SDVY. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 120.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 38.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth $72,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3,250.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $38.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.34 and its 200-day moving average is $35.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $28.84 and a 12-month high of $40.60.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.