Barry Investment Advisors LLC Sells 990 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF $FHLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fischer Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Fischer Financial Services Inc. now owns 167,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 33,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $65.21 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $60.35 and a 52-week high of $73.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.48.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

