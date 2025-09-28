BayBridge Capital Group LLC Has $3.10 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

BayBridge Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of BayBridge Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. BayBridge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST opened at $50.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.56. The firm has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.30 and a beta of 0.03. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.30 and a 1-year high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

