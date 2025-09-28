BayBridge Capital Group LLC Has $680,000 Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $NUBD

BayBridge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares during the period. A&I Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. A&I Financial Services LLC now owns 49,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Westfuller Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 307,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA NUBD opened at $22.41 on Friday. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.48 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.09.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

Further Reading

