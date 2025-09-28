BayBridge Capital Group LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF $HYBL

BayBridge Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. BayBridge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $9,634,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 494,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,919,000 after buying an additional 157,645 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 62,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 804,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,621,000 after purchasing an additional 262,004 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HYBL opened at $28.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.25. SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $26.86 and a 52-week high of $28.75.

The SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (HYBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund seeks to provide risk-adjusted total return and high current income through an actively managed portfolio of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds, senior loans, and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity.

