Beacon Capital Management LLC Acquires 220 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $96.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.14 and a 200-day moving average of $89.90. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $73.17 and a 1-year high of $97.59. The company has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

