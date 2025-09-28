Beacon Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 28,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,062,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $339,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.9%

IWM stock opened at $241.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $231.08 and a 200 day moving average of $213.55. The firm has a market cap of $69.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $171.73 and a twelve month high of $247.18.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.