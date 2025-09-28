Beacon Capital Management LLC Sells 1,064 Shares of Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF $BUCK

Beacon Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BUCK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 676,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF were worth $15,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BUCK. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 360,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BUCK stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $24.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.79.

The Simplify Stable Income ETF (BUCK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. BUCK was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

