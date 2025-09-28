Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCLT

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 8,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,981,000 after purchasing an additional 21,216 shares during the period.

Shares of VCLT opened at $77.34 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $81.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.98.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

