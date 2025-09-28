BKV (NYSE:BKV) & Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) Head-To-Head Survey

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Free Report) and BKV (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Get Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.3% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of BKV shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) and BKV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) N/A -40.84% -30.64% BKV -2.69% 3.21% 2.21%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) $170,000.00 265.09 -$2.08 million ($0.54) -15.04 BKV $580.98 million 3.50 -$142.87 million ($0.20) -119.96

This table compares Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) and BKV”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BKV. BKV is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) and BKV, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) 0 0 2 0 3.00 BKV 0 0 8 0 3.00

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) presently has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 78.57%. BKV has a consensus price target of $27.88, suggesting a potential upside of 16.19%. Given Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) is more favorable than BKV.

Summary

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) beats BKV on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. The company also holds various agreements comprising power purchase agreements, concession agreements, and other agreements worldwide with pipeline of projects with approximately 404.7 megawatts. It has operations in the United States, Sweden, Israel, the British Overseas Territory of Gibraltar, Greece, Portugal, China, Australia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as EWPG Holding AB (publ) and changed its name to Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) in June 2021. Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About BKV

(Get Free Report)

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas. BKV Corporation, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Banpu North America Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.