Blossom Wealth Management Purchases New Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Blossom Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 18.0% during the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 16,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 34.3% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Marmo Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.4% in the second quarter. Marmo Financial Group LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 5.1% in the second quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.4%

QQQ stock opened at $595.97 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $602.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $576.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $527.83.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.694 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

