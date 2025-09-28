BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF $BKLC Shares Acquired by Clear Point Advisors Inc.

Clear Point Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Define Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Wills Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF stock opened at $127.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.07. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $91.90 and a twelve month high of $128.62.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Announces Dividend

About BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.3275 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

