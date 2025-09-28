BOS Asset Management LLC Trims Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

BOS Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.5% of BOS Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Finland increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Finland now owns 517,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,567,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 830,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,533,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, STAR Financial Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 98.8% during the first quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $664.89 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $670.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $647.76 and its 200 day moving average is $603.33.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

