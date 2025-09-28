Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. Cuts Position in Tri Continental Corporation $TY

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Tri Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in Tri Continental were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Tri Continental alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Continental by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 470,799 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,906,000 after acquiring an additional 26,965 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tri Continental by 1.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 276,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tri Continental by 6.2% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 134,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Tri Continental by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 132,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tri Continental by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 128,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

Tri Continental Stock Performance

NYSE TY opened at $33.85 on Friday. Tri Continental Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $26.54 and a fifty-two week high of $34.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.52.

Tri Continental Cuts Dividend

Tri Continental Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.2654 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th.

(Free Report)

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.