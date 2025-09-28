Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $225,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF $EPRF

Camelot Portfolios LLC lowered its position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at $218,000. FORM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth $225,000. Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 27,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 29,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EPRF opened at $18.43 on Friday. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $19.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.82.

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Announces Dividend

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th.

(Free Report)

The Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (EPRF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of U.S.-listed, investment grade, fixed-rate preferred issues, with a modified equal weighting. EPRF was launched on May 24, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.