Camelot Portfolios LLC Purchases 2,894 Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. $DSM

Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC owned approximately 0.08% of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DSM. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 46.4% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 21,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 11.2% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,172 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $6.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.65.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

