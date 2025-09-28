Capital Group International Equity ETF $CGIE Shares Acquired by KWB Wealth

KWB Wealth boosted its holdings in Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE – Free Report) by 42.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,192 shares during the period. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Capital Group International Equity ETF were worth $3,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGIE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Capital Group International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGIE stock opened at $33.48 on Friday. Capital Group International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.05 million, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.86.

About Capital Group International Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Equity ETF (CGIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in stocks of non-US companies. The objective centers on identifying companies believed to have the potential for growth. CGIE was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

