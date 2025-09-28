CareTrust REIT, Inc. $CTRE Position Increased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 278,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,665 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $8,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 86,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 15,523 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 3.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,066,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,469,000 after acquiring an additional 31,279 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 33.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 8.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 4.0% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 416,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,892,000 after acquiring an additional 16,008 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Monday, August 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on CareTrust REIT from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $39.00 price objective on CareTrust REIT and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.43.

CareTrust REIT Stock Up 0.9%

CareTrust REIT stock opened at $34.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.79 and a fifty-two week high of $35.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.84.

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.67%.

About CareTrust REIT

(Free Report)

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.