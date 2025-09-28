CBIZ, Inc. $CBZ Stock Position Boosted by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.21% of CBIZ worth $8,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CBIZ by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 396,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,062,000 after buying an additional 188,472 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Wave Global LP bought a new position in CBIZ in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,713,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in CBIZ in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,043,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in CBIZ by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 234,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,791,000 after buying an additional 29,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in CBIZ by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 427,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,438,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CBIZ

In other news, Director Rodney A. Young bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 8,310 shares in the company, valued at $518,793.30. This represents a 31.70% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CBIZ has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

CBIZ Stock Performance

Shares of CBZ opened at $52.59 on Friday. CBIZ, Inc. has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $90.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. CBIZ had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $683.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. CBIZ has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

