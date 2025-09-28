Charles Schwab Trust Co Acquires Shares of 1,535 iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,186.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,271,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,228,208,000 after acquiring an additional 47,286,837 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,044,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,696 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,010,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $600,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25,821.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 998,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,238,000 after buying an additional 994,882 shares during the period. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,731,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,350,000 after buying an additional 898,067 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $241.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $231.08 and a 200 day moving average of $213.55. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $171.73 and a 52 week high of $247.18. The company has a market cap of $69.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

