Charles Schwab Trust Co Buys 10,771 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 182,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,771 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% during the 1st quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 250.0% in the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $53.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $54.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.52.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

