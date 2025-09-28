Charles Schwab Trust Co Grows Stake in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF $PXH

Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,267,000. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 80.7% during the second quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 176,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 78,702 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 47,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of PXH opened at $25.14 on Friday. Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $26.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.04.

Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

