Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $10.08 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF $FNDA

Charles Schwab Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,103 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF makes up about 0.8% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF were worth $10,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 17,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 1,755,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,302,000 after acquiring an additional 187,569 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 41,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Signal Tree Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,111,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 27,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF stock opened at $31.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.58. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF has a 12 month low of $23.49 and a 12 month high of $32.71.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

