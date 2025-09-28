Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $27.88 Million Holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF $PRF

Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 659,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,646 shares during the quarter. Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF makes up 2.1% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $27,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,677,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,203,000 after purchasing an additional 84,107 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 133,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 13,954 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $45.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.59. Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $45.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.00.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

