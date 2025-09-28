Charles Schwab Trust Co Increases Stake in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 113.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 105.0% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Invesco QQQ Stock Performance
NASDAQ QQQ opened at $595.97 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $602.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $576.04 and its 200 day moving average is $527.83.
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
