Charles Schwab Trust Co Invests $346,000 in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF $IWY

Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. SMART Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4%

IWY stock opened at $270.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.30. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $180.65 and a 52-week high of $275.72. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.