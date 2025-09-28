Charles Schwab Trust Co Purchases Shares of 5,636 Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 30,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 11,469 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 267.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11,471.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 49,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after buying an additional 49,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 41,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ opened at $91.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.42. The company has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $99.20.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

