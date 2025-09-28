Chatham Capital Group Inc. Acquires 400 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. David Kennon Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. David Kennon Inc now owns 79,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co now owns 2,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 78,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 11,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $91.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.42. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $76.92 and a 1-year high of $99.20. The company has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

