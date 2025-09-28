Chatham Capital Group Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Chatham Capital Group Inc. cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $241.34 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $171.73 and a one year high of $247.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $231.08 and a 200 day moving average of $213.55.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

