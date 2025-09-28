Chatham Capital Group Inc. Purchases 4,325 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF $VUSB

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 13,164 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 215,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,761,000 after purchasing an additional 23,585 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:VUSB opened at $49.95 on Friday. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.43 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.75.

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

