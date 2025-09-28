Chatham Capital Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Matson, Inc. $MATX

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,919 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Matson worth $4,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in Matson by 424.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 958,170 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $121,428,000 after acquiring an additional 775,600 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,325,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Matson by 14,218.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 175,977 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,555,000 after purchasing an additional 174,748 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matson in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,183,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matson

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total transaction of $114,777.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,703.54. This represents a 7.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MATX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Matson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Matson in a report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.67.

Matson Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Matson stock opened at $102.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.75 and a 1-year high of $169.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.77 and a 200-day moving average of $110.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.21.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.74. Matson had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $830.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Stories

