Chatham Capital Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Chatham Capital Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 385.6% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

BSV stock opened at $78.82 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.93 and a twelve month high of $79.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.36.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

