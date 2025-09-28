Chatham Capital Group Inc. Sells 150 Shares of HCI Group, Inc. $HCI

Chatham Capital Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $4,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HCI. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in HCI Group by 16.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in HCI Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 10,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in HCI Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCI stock opened at $187.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.18. HCI Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.06 and a twelve month high of $187.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.71. HCI Group had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 18.58%.The company had revenue of $221.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.98 million. Analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.18%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered HCI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.25.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

