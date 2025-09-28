Chatham Capital Group Inc. Sells 3,660 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF $FLOT

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 142,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $7,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,611,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,926 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 39,475,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,048 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,900,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,351,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,058,000 after purchasing an additional 872,352 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,841.4% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 761,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,893,000 after purchasing an additional 722,615 shares during the period.

BATS:FLOT opened at $51.06 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.75 and a 12 month high of $51.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.89.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

