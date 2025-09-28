Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Stock Performance

NYSE CHMI opened at $2.52 on Friday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $3.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average of $2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $90.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.98.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 14.28%.The business had revenue of $6.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the second quarter worth about $908,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the second quarter worth about $374,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 128,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 30,330 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 262.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 67,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 58.2% in the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 59,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 21,731 shares during the last quarter. 18.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. It operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities) and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments.

