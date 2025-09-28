Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday.
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Stock Performance
NYSE CHMI opened at $2.52 on Friday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $3.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average of $2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $90.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.98.
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 14.28%.The business had revenue of $6.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. It operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities) and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- 3 Healthcare Stocks Using AI to Drive Growth
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Get Exposure to Millennials’ Purchasing Power With This ETF
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Why a $4.5 Billion Smart Debt Move Is Fueling Dell’s AI Ambitions
Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.